The era of solo composers is back: Vishal Mishra

Singer-composer Vishal Mishra is glad that the era of solo composer in Hindi film industry is gradually coming back. And, he too is focusing on projects that he can entirely shoulder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now, I have started adding this clause in my contracts that if I will compose the music, then all the songs have to be mine. Ab naam ho gaya hai, to dikhat bhi nahi hoti! I’m very happy that the era of solo composers has made a comeback. As an artiste, when you own something then make it better and that ownership does reflect in one’s work,” says the Kaise Hua (Kabir Singh) singer.

The Lucknowite, on his recent visit to hometown says that it’s an amazing time for film music as well as indie songs.

“During pandemic, since we did not have much of film releases so the focus was more on private songs. But now, films are back with a bang so are songs. In last month or so I had at least 10 film song released and with grace of God, they are all doing well! I think I’ll end 2022 with at least 50 songs being released.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, will the private songs take a back seat? “Not at all, it will take the aisle seat! The focus currently is on films which are being shot in big numbers. But both together are working well for me.”

On choosing composing over singing, Mishra says, “I’m first a composer and will always prefer it over singing. I feel blessed that people like my voice and make me sing. I don’t get tempted to sing at all and when I compose, I have made it a point to not to sing more than one song in a film.”

Mishra expanded his horizon with a chartbuster like Naacho-Naacho (RRR, 2022) and Kannada film Yuvarathnaa (2021). “See, we both (Hindi and South makers) are highly emotional. Language can be different but emotions are same for all. So, be it Tamil, Telugu, Kannada or any language I am game for everything! Kamaal ka kaam karte hai wohh aur mujhe bahut maza aaya. But, at the end of the day it’s India,” he concludes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}