The song I was told won’t work has done wonders: Madhav Mahajan

After completing MBBS, singer-composer Madhav Mahajan had the option to join his parent’s hospital and continue their legacy. But, he chose to listen to his heart and opted to pursue his love for singing and composing music.

With his songs clocking multi-million views he is happy to have taken music as a career option.

“As a kid I was very fond of music and used to sing at my school and college events. Some of my cover songs went viral and that gave me a big boost. I always felt that I had some special connection with music. So, during my MBBS internship I made up my mind that I will follow my passion and shared this decision with my parents. Though they both are doctors but they allowed me to pursue my dream,” says the singer.

His first two songs Blame and Habit were released on music labels but then he started releasing them independently. “Labels look at each song with commercial angle but for me it’s my heart and soul. The song I was told won’t work have done wonders. Mann Baawreya has clocked 17 million views while Chann Vi Gawah has got 56 million views and is still counting.”

Mahajan is gearing to shoot his song in Lucknow. “I am readying a sequel of my most successful song Chann Vi Gawah which I will shoot in UP. The director and his team have already done a recce on this, and we hope to shoot it very soon.”

The singer has not done any Bollywood project so far but is now looking forward to jump on the bandwagon. Initially hesitant on coming in front of camera, today he harbours acting dreams as well. “Before my first song I was very nervous but after featuring in my own songs I have now become a pro. I have never learnt music or acting but I guess it comes naturally to me and besides my songs I want to try my luck in acting as well. I was offered a movie earlier but then I was focusing on singing. Now I am ready for it!”

The doctor in him did surface during the peak of pandemic. “During last year’s lockdown I helped my parents at our hospital in Gurdaspur.I released a single Tere Hone Se that was written by Angela Krislinzki and was dedicated to frontline workers.”