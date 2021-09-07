THEMXXNLIGHT laud Indian rappers and singers becoming more global: It is amazing

Indo-American music duo and twins Krish and Akash Chandani, aka THEMXXNLIGHT, are making waves in the global music scene. And they also appreciate the growth in Indian music scene and the new heights Indian artistes are reaching all over the world.

Talking about how they look about the Indian music scene, Akash says, “It is amazing how the Indian rappers and singers have now become more global, although there is more work to be done. It is definitely in the right direction.”

Krish also feels that the Indian music industry is extremely different from the American industry.

“There is some growth in the Indian industry for sure but I think there needs to be more leadership in developing artistes in the English language since English lyrics will put more Indian artistes on the map,” he adds.

The brothers have had an outstanding run in the global music arena thus far, with interesting collaborations featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, French Montana, Swae Lee,TM88, DJ Snake, Kirko Bangz, Roy Woods, Raja Kumari, Sukh-E, Mickey Singh in the pipeline. They have now collaborated with Wiz Khalifa for their track Naughty or Nice.

“It was meant to be! We have worked on many songs with Wiz in the past, but this one is the most special as it’s the first collaboration where Wiz is featured on our track,” Akash says.

This collaboration also makes them the first artistes of Indian descent to collaborate with the rap royalty.

“Yes it’s truly a blessing to be able to work with Wiz, it’s crazy to us,” Krish shares, while adding, “We definitely think every day about how much of a miracle it is! We have always looked up to Wiz as an artist and a person and to be able to experience his presence today is a dream come true.”

He also adds that while things are looking up now, the pandemic was a tough time for the music industry. “There were definitely many challenges, we couldn’t meet up with many of our artiste friends and work in the studio directly with them. Only recently we have been back in the studio with Wiz Khalifa, French Montana and others but the whole pandemic so far we have been recording in our home studio,” Krish says.

Talking about the toll it took on the live scenes, Akash agrees that it was definitely a challenging year working around the pandemic. “All concerts were stopped and most artists were uncertain of their release schedule. But, for us, we have lots of content ready to go, including many music videos and 100+ unreleased songs. So, it is just a matter of planning the release strategy,” he concludes.