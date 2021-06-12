Home / Entertainment / Music / These Twitter reactions to Himesh Reshammiya's Suroor 2021 are almost as great as the song: 'It slaps'
These Twitter reactions to Himesh Reshammiya's Suroor 2021 are almost as great as the song: 'It slaps'

Twitter had a field day on Friday as Himesh Reshammiya launched the title track from his new album Suroor 2021.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 11:54 AM IST

Actor-singer-music composer Himesh Reshammiya set social media ablaze on Friday as he released the title track from his latest album, Suroor 2021. The 7-minute music video and the song with Himesh's infamous nasal-singing, has is Twitter's latest obsession.

Sparking a meme-fest, the song was sarcastically dubbed a 'lowkey bop' by many, eclipsing even Lorde's new song, Solar Power, which released on the same day. Check out what everyone has been saying about Himesh Reshammiya's new song.

A Twitter user wrote, "The only thing wrong about Himesh Reshammiya's Suroor album is SUR." Another commented, "This suroor title track slaps so HARD,, want to personally thank himesh." Another person noticed, "Himesh's lyrics range is huge 2006- Tera Suroor 2021- Suroor Tera."

A few others also broke into long analysis of the song. "Suroor 2021 by HR is not just a song, it is a cultural reset, it is a lifestyle, there is reason to breathe and not open your eyes in the morning, it is a work of art, it is a hug from a loved one, it is everything what you always wanted, it is all you ever needed," wrote one. "Himesh showing up to a concert of Cap Himesh is a metaphor for loving your past self while accepting that you've evolved. That he may not need the cap anymore but he understands its significance - it's about the need to let go in this essay I will," wrote another.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda shares new pics on Instagram, deletes almost all old ones

Himesh is currently busy judging the singing reality TV show, Indian Idol. Speaking of Himesh's other music projects, he is best known for composing music for films like Tere Naam, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aksar and Kick. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri and Hookah Bar are some of his popular songs.

Himesh has also tried his hand at acting. In 2007, he made his acting debut with the film, Aap Ka Suroor and then later featured in Karzzz, Radio and The Xpose. However, he failed to impress audience with his acting skills.

