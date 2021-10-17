This festive season, Daler Mehndi urges people to not create ‘hurdang’ and keep it low key

The festive season this year is going to be slightly better than the last, feels singer Daler Mehndi. However, he is quick to add that people should tread with cautions since we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

“Just celebrate (the festival) at home. It is not necessary that you go out and hurdang machaao. You can do the pooja at home and that is a really nice feeling. We should just pray to God that we all are alive and celebrate the festivities,” says the singer.”

The 54-year-old, however, says that there has to be moderation with which we celebrate our festivals because the situation is still critical.

“It is about being cautious, we should not make the situation worse. Rather do our best to make it better. We all hope that the bad time is over and now things will only look up. Aage toh sab achha hai. Din roz badalte hai,” muses the Tunak Tunak Tuk singer.

He also says that “we must also celwbrate the fact that we are safe. Just tell that to yourself, don’t get into a low phase in our lives.”

Noting how the vaccine situation is also positive in the country in the country, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle singer shares, “Vaccine leke hum sab sahi diection mein jaa rahe hai. Work has also started and that is a great positive during this festive season for musicians because we get to do live shows which is a huge part of our livelihood.”

He continues, “Concerts have also started happening. Umeed honi chahiye. Just save the energy and keep positive, then only we will be in the right path.”