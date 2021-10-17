Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / This festive season, Daler Mehndi urges people to not create ‘hurdang’ and keep it low key
music

This festive season, Daler Mehndi urges people to not create ‘hurdang’ and keep it low key

Musician Daler Mehndi feels that festivals is the time to celebrate the occasion but also the fact that everyone is alive and safe in the pandemic.
Singer Daler Mehendi wishes everyone to have a safe festive season
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:12 AM IST
By Juhi Chakraborty

The festive season this year is going to be slightly better than the last, feels singer Daler Mehndi. However, he is quick to add that people should tread with cautions since we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

“Just celebrate (the festival) at home. It is not necessary that you go out and hurdang machaao. You can do the pooja at home and that is a really nice feeling. We should just pray to God that we all are alive and celebrate the festivities,” says the singer.”

The 54-year-old, however, says that there has to be moderation with which we celebrate our festivals because the situation is still critical.

“It is about being cautious, we should not make the situation worse. Rather do our best to make it better. We all hope that the bad time is over and now things will only look up. Aage toh sab achha hai. Din roz badalte hai,” muses the Tunak Tunak Tuk singer.

RELATED STORIES

He also says that “we must also celwbrate the fact that we are safe. Just tell that to yourself, don’t get into a low phase in our lives.”

Noting how the vaccine situation is also positive in the country in the country, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle singer shares, “Vaccine leke hum sab sahi diection mein jaa rahe hai. Work has also started and that is a great positive during this festive season for musicians because we get to do live shows which is a huge part of our livelihood.”

He continues, “Concerts have also started happening. Umeed honi chahiye. Just save the energy and keep positive, then only we will be in the right path.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

#WhereAreThey series: My headspace and style of work in films were not compatible, says Anaida

10

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor anniversary: See their love story in pics

Singer Posh James feels that talent doesn’t need any connections to shine

Yuvika Chaudhary calls husband Prince Narula her favourite co-star: I’m most comfortable with him
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP