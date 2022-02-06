Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Top 10 iconic songs of Lata Mangeshkar: Revisit her legacy with Aaj Phir Jeene Ki, Jiya Jale and more
Top 10 iconic songs of Lata Mangeshkar: Revisit her legacy with Aaj Phir Jeene Ki, Jiya Jale and more

Singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday. The singer has sung more than 25,000 songs in her decade long career.
Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 10:58 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at the age of 92 years. Lata, who started her career in 1940's has sung more than 25,000 songs in all languages. We have compiled a list of best songs.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

Lata was the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, 4 Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, 2 Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and many more. In 1974, Lata became the first Indian to perform in the Royal Albert Hall.

Here's a throwback to some of her most soulful songs of Lata:

1) Song: Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam  

2) Hothon Main Aisi Baat from Jewel Thief

3) Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna

4) Piya Tose

5) Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Mann Mera

 

6) Mera Saaya Saath Hoga

 

7) Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha

8) Jiya Jale

9) Ajeeb Dastaan Hain Yeh

 

10) Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Nitin Gadkari who visited Lata at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai when she was very ctitical, announced the news of her death on Sunday. "The country's pride and music world's Shirmor Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise is very sad. My heartfelt tribute to the holy soul. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the country. She was always an inspiration to all the music love," Nitin tweeted.

"Lata didi was an intense patriot. She has always had a firm faith in the ideology of Swatantraveer Savarkar. Her life has been full of many achievements. Lata ji has always been an inspiration to all of us for good deeds. Her contribution to Indian music is incomparable," he said in another tweet.

