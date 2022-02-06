Shraddha Kapoor meets her ‘aaji’ Lata Mangeshkar at hospital. Watch

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and is now on ventilator. Several of her family members, friends and VVIPs have been visiting her to learn about her health. Actor Shraddha Kapoor also visited her at the hospital Saturday night.

Shraddha was spotted arriving at the hospital in her car. The Kapoors are very close to Lata Mangeshkar.

During the day, Lata's younger sister Asha Bhosle also paid her a visit. "The doctor has said that she is stable now," she told the reporters outside the hospital.

Union minister Piyush Goyal visited Lata as well. He said that he has “conveyed PM Modi's message to her family and wish that she will soon recover.” He added, "We all wish for her speedy recovery."

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also expressed deep concern over Lata's health and said that India needs her. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep concern about the health of India's singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and has prayed for her early recovery," the Congress said on its Twitter handle. "Generations have grown up listening to her melodious voice. India needs her," the party said quoting Gandhi said.

Lata is currently being treated under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well, updated Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the megastar. After previously recovering from Covid-19 and pneumonia, Mangeshkar was once again put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition.

She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU. She was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

