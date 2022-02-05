Asha Bhosle visits Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai hospital, shares what doctors told her about sister's health

Singer Asha Bhosle on Saturday evening met her elder sister, singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is currently admitted to the ICU ward of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. After meeting Lata, Asha spoke to reporters as she left the hospital in her car.

Asha Bhosle, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "The doctor has said that she is stable now." Earlier, Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating Lata Mangeshkar, said that the singer is being given aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well. After previously recovering from Covid-19 and pneumonia, Lata was once again put on ventilator support, due to her critical condition.

"Lata Mangeshkar didi is in Breach Candy Hospital, in the ICU. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment," Samdani told reporters outside the hospital on Saturday. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

Earlier in the day, Dr Pratit had informed that Mangeshkar's health had worsened. "She is not doing well. She continues to be in the ICU under treatment and has been put on ventilator again," the doctor told PTI.

On January 29, Dr Pratit had said Lata was showing signs of marginal improvement and was taken off the ventilator but continued to be under observation in the ICU. In November 2019, the singer had been admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, she started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. In her over seven-decade career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya and Neela Aasman So Gaya.

The singer has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

