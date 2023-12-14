Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys 2024 while also bagging a nomination; ‘Four years and counting’

Trevor Noah is slated to host the Grammy Awards for a record-breaking fourth time in a row. He is the first host to accomplish this feat on the prestigious stage. The Recording Academy formally confirmed the news on Wednesday night. Following this, the news was first announced by the comedian and producer on his Spotify podcast, What Now? With Trevor Noah, on Thursday. The producer-writer appeared excited to take on the role once more, but this time around he is also a nominee.

Trevor Noah returns as host for 2024 Grammys

Comedian Trevor Noah cancelled the Bengaluru leg of his Off the Record tour in India following technical difficulties(Instagram/trevornoah)

Taking to his Spotify podcast, Trevor Noah said “I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys,” the I Wish You Would star further added “I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

Trevor Noah bags major nomination in Grammys 2024

Trevor Noah is not just hosting the show, he's also up for a Grammy himself. He's in the running for Best Comedy Album with I Wish You Would. This is a big deal because only a few Grammy hosts have ever been nominated in the same year. The first time it was done was by Kenny Rogers in 1980 when he won Best Country Vocal Performance, Male.

Where to stream Grammy 2024 live; date and venue

February 4, 2024, is the scheduled date of the 66th Grammy Awards. CBS and Paramount+ will both carry live coverage of the event from the Crypto.com Arena. For the unversed, Trevor Noah will also serve as a producer for the 66th Grammy Awards.

Grammys 2024 major nominations

SZA, who has nine nominations for her immensely successful album SOS, tops the field of 2024 Grammy contenders. With seven nominations each, Phoebe Bridgers, mixing engineer Serban Ghenea, and Victoria Monét are right behind.

