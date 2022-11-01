Tushar Lall recalls coming on board for Brahmastra: I was totally taken aback

Indian music artist Tushar Lall has been weaving magic with his renditions of popular soundtracks on his YouTube channel. The musician recently got a chance to work on Brahmastra, marking his first big Bollywood project. “Brahmastra actually happened out of nowhere. I think it’s an outcome of doing the Indian Jam Project for years. I found out that when Ayan (Mukerji, director) was putting temp music in the film, some of it were my tracks because he must have probably looked at the Indian version of the scores. I got a call from Ayan’s AD and she told me that they want me to come down and they have heard my work and really liked it. I was totally taken aback and I thought what a great opportunity. I went and met Ayan and then I met Pritam Dada (musician) as well,”Lall shares.

Working with Pritam, who has a prolific discography was quite an experience for Lall. “Pritam dada is the sweetest person you will meet and he makes you feel at home. His body of work is remarkable and whatever he’s done is insane. He was really nice to me and he said something which has stayed in my head. He told me why don’t you take the score and Indian Jam Project and write Indian parts on it. And the score was already written beautifully, so I went and did the entire Indian sound on it. And it worked out well. I think a lot of it went into the film as well. I thoroughly enjoyed working on the film. It’s technically my first Bollywood film and I’m glad I got to work on literally the magnum opus that India has made,” the 27-year-old elaborates.

Lall is known for his Indian rendition of iconic background music. The next track he aims to redux is the title track of Assassin’s Creed. Interestingly, for his previous renditions, Lall has not only been applauded by his Indian fans but also from people linked to the original. “The first time it happened was when I did Sherlock’s theme. Michael Price, the composer of the theme, tweeted about it. Mark Gatiss, who has produced the show and he also plays Mycroft Holmes in the show, came down to India for comic cons. He especially requested to meet me and my team. I was flipping out because I’m a big fan of Sherlock. I know Hans Zimmer, he’s heard some of the stuff that we’ve done. Someone got in touch with me from his production house like remote control and they told me that Hans has heard Interstellar. I asked them for a written remark or something but he was touring around for Batman v/s Superman back then, so he couldn’t give one. But it always feels nice to receive validation from the original creators because I am also very scared that I’m touching something which is too iconic and I shouldn’t mess it up,” he recalls.

