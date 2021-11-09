Twitter asks 'Travis Scott to take notes' from Linkin Park, Adele, Harry Styles who stop shows to protect fans

Enraged Twitter users have been sharing old videos of Adele, Harry Styles, and Linkin Park stopping their concerts to ensure fans' safety in the light of the mishap that took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival show.

On Friday, eight concert attendees died and several were injured after a massive crowd surged towards the stage at Travis Scott's concert. While investigations are underway, music lovers took to Twitter and shared old clips to show how other artists have handled crowd surge in the past, asking Travis to ‘take notes’ from them.

Linkin Park:

A clip from Linkin Park's 2001 concert in London has resurfaced showing the lead singer, late Chester Bennington yelling, “Pick him up” after he noticed a fan fell on the floor. Chester then asked, "When someone falls, what do you do?" The crowd replied, “Pick them up!” He asked the crowd to repeat it a few times before he returned to perform.

Adele:

Adele brought the concert night to a standstill after she noticed that a fan had fainted. She stopped performing and immediately asked the medics to respond to the fan.

Harry Styles:

Harry Styles has always made headlines for his sweet interactions with fans during his concerts. However, in 2019, during a concert in Los Angeles, Harry made headlines for stopping his performance midway to ask a group of fans if they were okay. When the crowd responded, ‘no’, Harry asked attendees to take ‘one very slow, very gentle step back’ so that medics could reach the fans.

“Remember the time when Harry stopped singing Anna because he saw a fan faint yeah Travis Scott should take notes,” a fan said.

BLACKPINK:

BLACKPINK fans, popularly known as BLINKS, also shared videos from a concert in which the K-pop group members spotted the crowd surging and stopped to ask fans to take a step back to avoid a stampede. A fan, sharing BLACKPINK's video on Twitter, wrote, “This is how a concert should be done. Travis Scott needs to take notes.”

Lady Gaga:

Fans have been sharing a clip that shows Lady Gaga stopping the concert after she spotted a fan in the crowd bleeding. She arranged for help immediately.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott issued a statement condemning the accident. “I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Travis wrote on Twitter. "Love You All."