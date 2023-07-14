Twitter explodes as Jungkook goes explicit! Fans go wild over ‘Seven’ explicit version - Lyrics, meaning and more

[Verse 1: Jung Kook]

Weight of the world on your shoulders

I kiss your waist and ease your mind

I must be favored to know ya

I take my hands and trace your lines



[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook]

It's the way that we can ride

It's the way that we can ride (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

Think I met you in another life

So break me off another time (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

You wrap around me and you give me life

And that's why night after night

I'll be lovin' you right



[Chorus: Jung Kook]

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week

Every hour, every minute, every second

You know night after night

I'll be lovin' you right seven days a week



[Verse 2: Jung Kook]

You love when I jump right in

All of me I'm offering

Show you what devotion is

Deeper than the ocean is

Wind it back, I'll take it slow

Leave you with that afterglow

Show you what devotion is

Deeper than the ocean is [Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook]

It's the way that we can ride

It's the way that we can ride (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

Think I met you in another life

So break me off another time (Oh-oh-oh-oh)

You wrap around me and you give me life

And that's why night after night

I'll be lovin' you right



[Chorus: Jung Kook, Latto]

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week

Every hour, every minute, every second

You know night after night

I'll be lovin' you right (I'll be lovin' you right)

Seven days a week (Big Latto)



[Verse 3: Latto, Jung Kook]

Tightly take control, tightly take his soul

Take your phone and put it in the camera roll (Uh)

Leave them clothes at the door

What you waiting for? Better come and hit ya goals

He jump in it both feet

Going to the sun-up, we ain't gettin' no sleep

Seven days a week, seven different sheets

Seven different angles, I can be your fantasy

Open up, say, "Ah"

Come here, baby, let me swallow your pride

What you on I can match your vibe

Hit me up and I'ma Cha Cha Slide

You make Mondays feel like weekends

I make him never think about cheatin'

Got you skippin' work and meetings

Let's sleep in, yeah (Seven days a week, ooh)

[Chorus: Jung Kook]

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week (Seven days a week)

Every hour, every minute, every second (Oh-oh-oh)

You know night after night

I'll be lovin' you right, (I'll be lovin' you right) seven days a week

