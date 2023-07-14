Twitter explodes as Jungkook goes explicit! Fans go wild over ‘Seven’ explicit version - Lyrics, meaning and more
BTS's Jungkook stuns fans with explicit version of solo single Seven, showcasing a departure from his usual style, alongside rapper Latto.
Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, has released an explicit version of his new solo single, "Seven," leaving fans in a frenzy. The South Korean heartthrob, known for his captivating vocals and charming demeanor, decided to explore a different musical style for this particular track. Teaming up with American rapper Latto, Jungkook delves into explicit lyrics, a departure from his usual repertoire.
Seven is a love song that celebrates the intensity of physical intimacy. The lyrics revolve around the idea that each day of the week offers a unique opportunity to experience love with special someone. It aims to convey that every day is perfect when spent with the person you adore.
Fans were quick to notice that two different versions of the song were released: a normal version and an explicit version. The only difference between the two lies in the way this perfection is described. In the clean version, Jungkook happily professes his love, promising to love his girl right every day of the week. However, in the explicit version, the semantics shift closer to American hip-hop norms, with the term loving replaced by a more explicit word ‘fu*king’.
Jungkook's release of the explicit version sent shockwaves through social media, with fans taking to Twitter to express their excitement. The phrase "The Explicit Version" and "What did he say" quickly began trending, showcasing the overwhelming response to this bold move.
American rapper Latto also makes her presence felt in Seven with a rap verse that further emphasizes the song's explicit direction. She asserts her ability to fulfill her partner's fantasies and guarantees unwavering loyalty. While her verse doesn't explicitly mirror the explicit nature of the song, it serves as a hidden reference to her prowess in bed.
|Jungkook's Seven ft. Latto Lyrics
|Clean Version
|Explicit Version
[Verse 1: Jung Kook]
Weight of the world on your shoulders
I kiss your waist and ease your mind
I must be favored to know ya
I take my hands and trace your lines
[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook]
It's the way that we can ride
It's the way that we can ride (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
Think I met you in another life
So break me off another time (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
You wrap around me and you give me life
And that's why night after night
I'll be lovin' you right
[Chorus: Jung Kook]
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week
Every hour, every minute, every second
You know night after night
I'll be lovin' you right seven days a week
[Verse 2: Jung Kook]
You love when I jump right in
All of me I'm offering
Show you what devotion is
Deeper than the ocean is
Wind it back, I'll take it slow
Leave you with that afterglow
Show you what devotion is
Deeper than the ocean is
[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook]
It's the way that we can ride
It's the way that we can ride (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
Think I met you in another life
So break me off another time (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
You wrap around me and you give me life
And that's why night after night
I'll be lovin' you right
[Chorus: Jung Kook, Latto]
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week
Every hour, every minute, every second
You know night after night
I'll be lovin' you right (I'll be lovin' you right)
Seven days a week (Big Latto)
[Verse 3: Latto, Jung Kook]
Tightly take control, tightly take his soul
Take your phone and put it in the camera roll (Uh)
Leave them clothes at the door
What you waiting for? Better come and hit ya goals
He jump in it both feet
Going to the sun-up, we ain't gettin' no sleep
Seven days a week, seven different sheets
Seven different angles, I can be your fantasy
Open up, say, "Ah"
Come here, baby, let me swallow your pride
What you on I can match your vibe
Hit me up and I'ma Cha Cha Slide
You make Mondays feel like weekends
I make him never think about cheatin'
Got you skippin' work and meetings
Let's sleep in, yeah (Seven days a week, ooh)
[Chorus: Jung Kook]
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week (Seven days a week)
Every hour, every minute, every second (Oh-oh-oh)
You know night after night
I'll be lovin' you right, (I'll be lovin' you right) seven days a week
[Verse 1: Jung Kook]
Weight of the world on your shoulders
I kiss your waist and ease your mind
I must be favored to know ya
I take my hands and trace your lines
[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook]
It's the way that you can ride
It's the way that you can ride (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
Think I met you in another life
So break me off another time (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
You wrap around me and you give me life
And that's why night after night
I'll be fuckin' you right
[Chorus: Jung Kook]
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Saturday, Sunday (A week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Seven days a week
Every hour every minute every second
You know night aftеr night
I'll be fuckin' you right
Seven days a week
[Verse 2: Jung Kook]
You lovе when I jump right in
All of me I'm offering
Show you what devotion is
Deeper than the ocean is
Wind it back I'll take it slow
Leave you with that afterglow
Show you what devotion is
Deeper than the ocean is
[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook]
It's the way that you can ride
It's the way that you can ride (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
Think I met you in another life
So break me off another time (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
You wrap around me and you give me life
And that's why night after night
I'll be fuckin' you right
[Chorus: Jung Kook, Latto]
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Saturday, Sunday (A week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Seven days a week
Every hour every minute every second
You know night after night
I'll be fuckin' you right, seven days a week (Big Latto)
[Verse 3: Latto, Jung Kook]
Tightly take control, tightly take his soul
Take your phone and put it in the camera roll (Uh)
Leave them clothes at the door
What you waitin' for? Better come and hit ya goals
Uh, he jump in it both feet
Goin' to the sun-up, we ain't gettin' no sleep
Seven days a week, seven different sheets
Seven different angles, I can be your fantasy
Open up, say, "Ah"
Come here, baby, let me swallow your pride
What you on? I can match your vibe (Vibe)
Hit me up and I'ma Cha-cha Slide (Skrt)
You make Mondays feel like weekends
I make him never think about cheatin'
Got you skippin' work and meetings
Fuck it, let's sleep in, yes (Seven days a week, ooh)
[Chorus: Jung Kook]
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Saturday, Sunday (A week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Seven days a week
Every hour every minute every second
You know night after night
I'll be fuckin' you right, seven days a week (Yeah)
As BTS members continue to fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea, Jungkook is making the most of his solo career. "Seven" marks his debut as a solo artist, and he undoubtedly made a lasting impression with this risqué release. The music video accompanying the song features Jungkook and Han So Hee as a troubled couple, showcasing his commitment to the relationship while injecting humor into the storyline.