Tyla Yaweh: I would love to explore Bollywood music

American rapper Tyla Yaweh visited India for the first time recently. He performed in Mumbai along with Grammy Award-winning songwriter-producer Kid Heat and Los Angeles-based music producer duo of Indian descent Almost Famous ahead of the release of their new single, Unsick. “The crowd in India is amazing and so energetic. It really helped me during my performance, because the energy I get from the crowd is what I reflect back. Everybody in India just loves music,” says Yaweh, adding that he is in love with India and would love to explore Bollywood.

Tyla Yaweh (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

“I would love to explore Bollywood music and bring our melody game here. I would like to use what I know to create something dope with an Indian connect,” says the emo rap icon, as he goes on to add: “I love Shah Rukh Khan (actor).”

The 27-year-old, known for his tracks such as Tommy Lee and High Right Now, admits that besides Bollywood, he also enjoys the other types of music from India. “I love everything about the music culture in India because they (Indian artistes) use real instruments. I went to a (music) festival in India and it was dope. Even actors make music in India and everybody listens to them, which is amazing,” Yaweh signs off