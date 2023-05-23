V poses with BLACKPINK'S Lisa at Naomi Campbell's birthday party ahead of his Cannes debut, BTS fans ask about Jennie

Model Naomi Campbell celebrated her 53rd birthday at Cannes in France in the presence of many celebrities and her friends. Several pictures of the model surfaced online. In one of the pictures, Naomi posed with BTS member V and BLACKPINK singer Lisa. (Also Read | BLACKPINK's Jennie hugs Lily-Rose Depp at Cannes; BTS V's fans say they are 'waiting for main character Kim Taehyung')

BLACKPINK member Lisa with Naomi Campbell and BTS' V.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, V wore a black outfit--blazer with a silver border and pants. Lisa was seen in a black top under a silver and black jacket and matching trousers. Naomi opted for a white outfit. The model stood in the middle smiling for the picture as Lisa leaned towards her. V stood on her other side and posed for the camera.

Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote, "What in the world of K-drama is this? Naomi Campbell, Lisa and BTS' V together." Another person said, "Where is Jennie? Miss her." A comment read, "Lisa and V wow rockstar and superstar together." An Instagram user commented, "V and Jennie in Cannes. Are they attending the party together?" "Omg Taehyung is prefect!!! Naomi Campbell's birthday party with Lisa," said another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, V confirmed his debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The South Korean singer, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, confirmed his appearance at the 76th edition of the prestigious film extravaganza on Instagram. V will attend the gala as French luxury brand Celine's global ambassador.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Welcome to Cannes! We look forward to seeing you," V shared the invitation sent to him by Peter Utz, Celine's Head Director of Couture and Events. V's post came just hours before Jennie graced the red carpet at Cannes. The idols are rumoured to be in a relationship. The film gala will come to a close on May 27.

Jennie, who will be seen alongside The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp in The Idol, attended the event for the screening of the series under the Out of Competition section. The Idol, HBO's much-hyped new series, bills itself as the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood". Jennie made her acting debut in the show, under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane. The series will air on June 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON