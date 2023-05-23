BLACKPINK's Jennie hugs Lily-Rose Depp at Cannes; BTS V's fans say they are 'waiting for main character Kim Taehyung'

BLACKPINK member Jennie made her debut on the red carpet of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Monday days after she was reportedly seen with BTS member V in Paris. Several videos and pictures of the singer from the event have appeared online. Jennie made her acting debut with the new series The Idol which premiered at Cannes. (Also Read | BTS' V seen in Paris days after he was spotted with Jennie in city; fans make 'we love you Taehyung' trend on Twitter) Jennie poses with The Weeknd, Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Jennie was also joined by Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd on the red carpet. In a video, Jennie hugged Lily-Rose and a section of the fans said that she mouthed 'I love you' to the BLACKPINK singer. On the red carpet, Jennie smiled and posed for pictures as she attended the event in a white off-shoulder dress. The Weeknd also greeted Jennie with a hug. Jennie also waved at her fans, blew kisses and later did a little dance on the red carpet.

As per Reuters, Jennie's The Idol bills itself as the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood". She debuts on the show under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane. Dan Levy and Hank Azaria are also set to appear in the series. It will air on June 4.

Jennie attended the Cannes Film Festival.

In several photos and videos, Jennie was seen dancing at The Idol after party. She also spoke to her friends. For the bash, she wore a sleeveless black and white top and paired it with a high-slit black skirt.

V and Jennie are rumoured to be in a relationship. Earlier, BTS fans waited outside a venue in Cannes waiting for V, aka Kim Taehyung. A fan tweeted, "You are so much loved Taehyung. Your fans, some went to the event standing there hours with the hope to see & cheer you up while some skipped sleeping to hype you just in case you appear somewhere with no clue. You will never be alone." A comment read, "Everyone is waiting for the main character Kim Taehyung."

V on Sunday confirmed that he will debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Taking to Instagram Stories, V revealed that he will attend the gala as French luxury brand Celine's global ambassador. "Welcome to Cannes! We look forward to seeing you," V shared the invitation sent to him by Peter Utz, Celine's Head Director of Couture and Events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON