Viral Taylor Swift sing-along security guard from 'Eras Tour' fired

A security guard who became a viral sensation for singing along to Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” at her Minneapolis concert in June has lost his job after allegedly soliciting photos from fans.

Security guard sings his heart out to Taylor Swift, Gets fired for asking for photos(Alisa Maloney/TikTok)

Calvin Denker, who was caught on camera with his eyes closed and his voice raised as he enjoyed Swift’s performance at the US Bank Stadium, said he was fired shortly after the show for handing out pieces of paper to some concertgoers, asking them to send him photos of himself with Swift in the background.

The video of Denker’s musical moment went viral on TikTok, where it has quickly garnered nearly 3 million views.

Denker explained in another TikTok video how he got the opportunity to work as a security guard for Best Crowd Management, the security service that hired him for the event. He said he wanted to get a photo with Swift, who performed a record-breaking three-hour and 30-minute, 44-song show, but he was not allowed to use his phone or turn his back to the crowd.

“So I handed out these little pieces of paper that said I wasn’t allowed to have my phone out, but if Taylor Swift comes right behind me, please take a photo of me and text it to my number,” Denker said. He added that he gave the laminated paper “to a couple people in the front row.”

The musical-security guard said he received some photos of himself with Swift, but he also received a call from Best Crowd Management, telling him that he was fired for violating their policy against taking photos with any of the performers. He claimed that the company’s human resources representative could not explain exactly what he did wrong, because he did not do anything other than asking for photos.

“I never took my own phone out and above all else I made sure Taylor Swift was safe and all fans had a good time,” Denker said.

Swift’s fans ‘Swifties,’ have rallied behind Denker and urged Swift to hire him herself.

They have also tagged the singer in the comments section of Denker’s video, hoping that she will notice him and show him some support.

Many fans have also suggested that Denker should sue Best Crowd Management for wrongful termination, arguing that he did nothing wrong by appearing in the background of photos at concerts.

