Viral video shows woman yelling as Beyonce tries to create iconic ‘mute’ moment while performing in Texas

A viral video shows a woman yelling during Beyonce’s iconic moment while she performed her song Energy at a concert. The singer has been on her Renaissance Tour since May this year. The recent incident took place during a performance in Houston, Texas.

Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016 (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beyonce’s fans are usually aware of what lyrics they should remember to be able to sing along. However, this one fan seemed to ruined the moment Beyonce performed the song, Energy, singing at one point, “Look around, everybody on mute.” Fans generally know that they must keep quiet during this part of the song, but the woman in the audience seemed not to care.

What did social media users say?

The video, shared to TikTok, garnered mixed reactions from social media users, with some users defending the concertgoer. “people taking this a little too seriously,” one user wrote, while another said, “why is it a big deal.” One user said, “why do they care so much over nothing.” “People mad at someone enjoying a concert,” wrote one user. “I don't get why people care that much. like your ment to be loud at concert,” one user said, while another wrote, “i would've screamed too”. “Really that is why they are mad at her??? She paid for her ticket and Beyoncé don’t even look upset about it!!!” one user wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some users slammed the concertgoer, with one of them saying, “MUTE MEANS MUTE,” one user said, while another said, “I would be mad”. “No cuz shes being a a***ole on purpose so she deserves all the hate,” one user said.