‘Wah, Taj’ moment for Aastha Rawal

On her visit to Agra, actor Aastha Rawal fell in love with the majestic Taj Mahal. After shooting a portion of her next song in New Delhi, the actor extensively shot on the banks of the River Yamuna with the Monument of Love in the backdrop.

“This is my second visit to Agra. The earlier one was as a kid but this time, when I entered the compound and saw the majestic wonder, then I understood why people say ‘Wah, Taj’! For some time, I was just standing still and admiring it from a distance,” says the Mahabharat and Main Tulsi Tere Angan Ki actor.

Aastha Rawal with Taj Mahal in the backdrop.

Having an architecture background, she feels more connected with the wonder of the world. “As part of my college study programme, I visited Egypt and there we told how our Taj Mahal had Western Asia connections and influences from other countries. So, being a trained interior designer, I had a detailed tour and connected with the intricate designs and architecture.”

She is happy that she got to shoot the song Naach Le sung by Surbhi Singh. “Since we are shooting a love song so there can’t be a better place to shoot a romantic number. I have noticed that we have lot of party and heartbreak songs happening so we decided that we would do an out-and-out love song but with a proper story telling.”

After college in Mumbai, she did specialisation in London. “Thereafter, I joined Twinkle Khanna’s company and worked for a year. The filmi keera and the influence of sister (Nikita Rawal) brought me to the industry and I started with Mahabharat as the wife of King Drupada. I have shot for three music albums while my last daily soap was Main Tulsi...which ended with the lockdown.”

She is now focused on music videos, OTT series and films. “I have already shot half the portion of my series which is based on the region in Haryana where girls are given on lease. Since I have a transformation in the show, so for two months I am in that phase and we will soon restart the shoot.”

