Watch | A$AP Rocky's father's day post melts Rihanna's heart and will melt yours too

Love is in the air for power couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky as they celebrated Father's Day in the most adorable way possible. The rapper took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute featuring their son RZA and a pregnant Rihanna, leaving fans swooning over their growing family.

A$AP Rocky with son RZA and Rihanna.(Instagram)

In the series of photos posted by Rocky, he can be seen showering love on his son and partner. One particular image captured the tender moment as he kissed Rihanna's baby bump while cradling little RZA. The couple exuded style and casual elegance, with Rocky donning a printed T-shirt, blue jeans, and an American flag bandana, while Rihanna rocked a white crochet knit playsuit that beautifully accentuated her growing tummy.

Rocky captioned the post with a heartfelt message, "EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY ❤️," reflecting the depth of his love and joy as a dad. Rihanna, not holding back her emotions, commented, "The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father's Day nerd," expressing her love and appreciation for the father-daughter bond.

A heartwarming video shared by the couple showcased their playful and loving relationship. Filmed in what appeared to be a bathroom, Rocky referred to Rihanna as his "bae." The video captured their casual attire, with Rocky sporting a white tank top and a cream Gucci beanie, and Rihanna donning a white lace-trimmed camisole and low-rise black shorts, along with a navy blue LAPD cap that accentuated her baby bump. Their endearing banter and laughter reflected the happiness they share as they eagerly await the arrival of their second child.

The photo collection also included precious moments of Rocky peacefully sleeping beside baby RZA, who sported adorable blue cow print pajamas. The 13-month-old flashed an infectious smile in another close-up shot, melting hearts with his undeniable cuteness.

This heartfelt Father's Day celebration comes just a month after the couple joyously marked RZA's first birthday. Rocky shared a carousel of photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲" HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️," showcasing his love and pride as a father.

In a previous interview with British Vogue, Rihanna opened up about her journey into motherhood, describing the experience as "legendary." She emphasized the transformative power of becoming a parent, stating, "You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever." Rihanna's profound connection with her son and the joy he brings has redefined her priorities and outlook on life.

