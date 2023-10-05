Watch: STRAY KIDS announces comeback with album ‘ROCK-STAR’ in a prologue video

K-pop boy band group STRAY KIDS is back with a bang with their upcoming album ROCK-STAR. The 8-member group released a prologue video of the much-anticipated album on October 5, 2023, at 12 a.m. KST on JYP Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

The album is all set to release on November 10 at 2 p.m. KST and mark the pop group's comeback after five months since the release of their last album 5-STAR in June earlier this year.

WATCH: Prologue Video

“The emotions within me begin to rouse I get so angry when things don't go my way. What should I do?” raps one of the singers in the video.

Following a kid who is about to perform and anxious about it, the video also shows the hurdles he may face and how he must still perform.

Adding that there's no need to feel anxious as "anxiety is something we create ourselves."

“We believe that you will do great if you can go beyond these motions and enjoy these moments.”

“Let's show them how we rock,” says the whole group in a background voiceover before ending the video by announcing the release date of the album.

The video has been watched by 473K viewers and liked by 185K others.

FAN REACTIONS

Fans across social media platforms have taken to celebrate the anticipated album's announcement.

People have been appreciating the the prologue video and sharing their excitement over the group's looks.

"SKZ ROCK ALBUM !! ITS HAPPENING !!!!!," wrote a user on X (Formerly Twitter)

A user compared the video to be inspired by the anime One Piece and wrote, “It really reminds me of buggy of one piece!! There is too many reference to one piece the grand line and the admiral and now the pirate concept Oh my God 😭”

Another added that Bang Chan's voice was similar to that of Buggy from One Piece and that they are "ALL DOWN Okay now, listen to me…

Bang Chan’s voice sounds like Buggy from One Piece and “I'M ALL DOWN when it comes to Buggy especially the live-action 🫠 because the actor is to attractive…”

One compared the trailer to that of a Marvel film adding that Chan's voice sounded like that of Ryan Reynolds from Deadpool.

“Before I go back I just want to say this gives me a marvel trailer feeling too!!”