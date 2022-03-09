When BTS' Suga exposed Bang Si-hyuk's lie years after debut, left him in splits: 'He told me all I needed to do was rap'

BTS member Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, turned 29 (he's 30 according to the Korean culture) on March 9. The person behind BTS' success was Bang Si-Hyuk, who last year stepped down as HYBE's CEO (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment). BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, were time and again encouraged and pushed to do better by Bang Si-Hyuk. BTS members debuted in June 2013. During the initial days after their debut, they had appeared in Rookie King: Channel Bangtan, a variety show. During a segment, Suga had exposed Bang Si-Hyuk's 'lie' leaving him in splits. (Also Read | BTS: Suga promises ARMY to meet them on his birthday next week, reveals he wrote Stay Alive's lyrics on flight to US)

Suga had said, "It's been three years already since I joined this company. Someone told a big lie to me three years ago." As he paused the other members wanted to know who that person was. Suga shouted, "Bang PD (Bang Si-Hyuk)." An embarrassed Bang Si-Hyuk laughed listening to Suga.

The rapper said, "Three years ago, Bang PD told me, 'Suga, you'll be in a group like 1TYM. You won't need choreography. Just do some moves'. He told me all I needed to do was rap. Three years have passed. Our choreography is the hardest among all the performances on TV. Honestly, I wanted to join 1TYM. Three years ago, you tricked me before signing the contract. Bang PD, you were so bad."

Bang Si-Hyuk, who was laughing till then, took the mic and told Suga, "Hearing you out, I think you should do more dance practice." Suga clutched himself and said, "What!" Bang Si-Hyuk then turned to BTS choreographer Son Sung-deuk and told him, "Make them all practice a lot." At this, Suga hopped from one foot to another and said, "I'll do my best."

Suga was born in South Korea's Daegu. He was the second member to join BTS, after RM, as a producer and trainee in 2010. The rapper had auditioned for a rap competition, called Hit It, hosted by Big Hit Entertainment. However, he didn't win the competition but secured the second spot. Suga became a BTS member at the age of 17 in 2010.

Since then BTS' Suga has come a long way from producing songs to dancing to the toughest choreographies. Currently, BTS is the most successful and biggest boy band across the world. The members regularly interact with ARMY, BTS fandom, via fan community forum Weverse and V Live.

Ahead of his birthday, Suga held a live session and also cut a cake with the words 'Happy Suga Day' written on it. Speaking about turning 30, he said, "I really didn't think I'd turn 30 like this. I thought time would stop at around 25, 26. Well, I'd be 29 in international age this year so we can comfort ourselves with that." When a fan said he looked ''young despite growing old", Suga replied, "I'm not growing old yet. 30 is a pretty young age, an age you can do literally anything." He also added, "I debuted at 21 and came to Seoul at 18. Age is just a number, my heart is still 22. It doesn't matter if I'm 30."

Suga also asked ARMY to prepare for the cold weather during their upcoming Seoul concert. He said, "Please wear a padded jacket for the concert since it'll be cold.. padded jacket and a muffler. The day and night different." He also added, "You guys will probably not be able to stand up, shouting is not allowed as well.. please enjoy while sitting, maybe while headbanging, I honestly can't imagine how a concert without cheering will be like. I'm not really able to imagine what it'll be like. Let's try headbanging this time like a rock concert."

BTS' Suga turned 29 on Wednesday.

When fans said that they are sad as they won't be able to attend the concert, Suga said, "You're sad because you can't come to the concert? There will be more concerts in the future, let me tell you. You don't have to be upset...there will be more concerts in the future. Those who can't come to this concert can come to the next concert, so don't be too sad."

Speaking about his Covid-19 experience, Suga said, "I was just sick? It felt like a cold." As he signed off, he said, "I really want to stay up and talk to you guys past 12 am but sadly I'll have to say goodbye here since there's rehearsal and schedules tomorrow. Thank you so much for wishing me a happy birthday guys! I'll see you guys at the concert and the online concert. Bye." BTS will hold their Permission to Dance concert at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12, and 13.

