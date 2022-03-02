BTS: Suga promises ARMY to meet them on his birthday next week, reveals he wrote Stay Alive's lyrics on flight to US

BTS member Suga spoke about their upcoming concerts, his birthday, his health post-Covid-19, and his recently released songs in a recent live. The second older member of the group held a live session on V Live on Tuesday evening and interacted with ARMY, BTS fandom. During the session, Suga spoke about his hair, "My hair's gotten a lot longer right? I'm growing it for now. There are people saying grow my hair longer, and there are people saying to cut it." (Also Read | 'Jungkook in da house': BTS member gets shout out from choreographer Taesung after he shares their dance video. Watch)

Earlier Jimin had shared a post, saying, "I made the title for Yoongi hyung's (elder brother) V Live." The title for Suga's Live was, 'My hair has grown a lot longer'. When a fan teased Suga saying that he's getting younger, he laughed and said, "I'm 30, I'm not that old yet."

Speaking about the original soundtrack, Stay Alive, that he produced for the webtoon 7 Fates Chakho, Suga asked the feedback of his viewers. As translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_ Yoongi spoke about both the tracks--Stay Alive and Girl of My Dreams, revealing that he wrote the lyrics for the songs on the flight to the US. He also said he recorded Girl of My Dreams almost as soon as he landed there.

Suga held a live session.

Suga then spoke about the lyrics of Stay Alive and also about Jungkook who sang the song. "I wrote the lyrics for Stay Alive with keeping the webtoon in mind. Jungkook recorded the song so well. The chorus was so high but he didn't even do a re-recording, it was approved at once. He's a person overflowing with talent." When a fan asked if Suga was working on Stay Alive in In The Soop, he replied, "Yes right. But at the time Jungkook's melody was not put in the song. It's the one I was working on in In The Soop."

Suga also promised ARMY that he will hold a live session on his birthday, which is on March 9. "It's my birthday soon, I'll see you guys on my birthday. I'll come live again on my birthday," he said. When asked what he planned to do on his special day, Suga replied, "What will I do on my birthday? The day after is concert day so I don't think I can do much (laughed)." BTS will hold three concerts in Seoul this month. The BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Seoul is scheduled on March 10, 12 and 13.

The BTS member also spoke about their home concert next week, "The concert is going to be very fun. We're preparing hard. We've been looking forward to a concert in Korea. It will still be quite chilly in March so I'm trying not to get sick." About their Las Vegas concert, Suga said, "I'm excited for the Vegas concert too, the renewed venue. The stadium itself looked so cool, we saw it while passing by." The dates of the concerts are April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

When a fan teased him saying Bangtan (BTS) is so lucky they can go to Bangtan concert, Suga laughed and said, "Haha, they (we) go every time." A fan wrote, "If I can't go to the concert I'll die", Suga responded laughing, "It's not like that. You can watch it online too." When he asked ARMY to not get 'too nervous' during ticketing and be calm, a fan said, "Is there a way not to get nervous (about ticketing)?" He replied, "Just do it as you normally would. Like when you're choosing from a menu."

The BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook last December debuted on Instagram. Speaking about his feed, Suga said, "I don't know what pictures to upload on Instagram. I don't know how to make my feed look pretty, either. I normally don't take pictures. I'm still not sure what this 'Instagram vibe' is all about."

Suga who recently recovered from Covid-19, said, "My condition is all better now. It's been like three months since I contracted it (Covid-19). People don't always catch it cause they didn't take care. No one wants to contract it on purpose. It's not your fault." Suga also replied when asked if his pet Holly still walks all over him, "Yes. When I get home he comes with his clothes held in his mouth like let's go on a walk. He's sleeping right next to me every day."

