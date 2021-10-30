Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When Gigi Hadid said Zayn Malik took her mom Yolanda Hadid's side during family arguments
music

When Gigi Hadid said Zayn Malik took her mom Yolanda Hadid's side during family arguments

Gigi Hadid and her family are caught up in a controversy since her mother Yolanda Hadid accused her partner Zayn Malik of getting violent with her.
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid embracing each other after Khai's birth.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 05:23 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have reportedly broken up again. The latest split comes after her mother, reality show star Yolanda Hadid accused Zayn of getting violent with her and even filed an official complaint against him.

Zayn has categorically denied all allegations but pleaded no contest to the punishment doled out to him--almost 360 days on probation. He said that he decided to stay quiet and choose the least intrusive way out for the sake of his daughter, Khai.

But things have not always been this bitter between Zayn and Yolanda. In a Harper's Bazaar interview published in July this year, Gigi spoke about how Zayn usually took Yolanda's side during family arguments between the Hadids.

“At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?’ But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind. When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’ he’s charming. He’s usually on my mom's side. So he's smart in that sense," she said.

Zayn, a former One Direction singer, was accused of grabbing Yolanda and shoving her against a dresser, according to court documents. He engaged in “continuous cursing” at Yolanda Hadid, the documents said, calling her an “f***ing Dutch slut” and telling her to stay away from his daughter.

Zayn, 28, also told Gigi Hadid to “defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house,” according to charging documents filed in Bucks County. He also tried to fight a man, whom TMZ identified as a security guard, who was also at the house, the documents said.

Zayn and Gigi had been dating off-and-on for several years. She has become one of the world’s most in-demand models and he was the first to leave One Direction to strike out as a solo artist.

zayn malik gigi hadid yolanda hadid
