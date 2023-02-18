When J-Hope was enraged after BTS members left him at a New Zealand gas station: I don't know whether to kill you or not

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are one another's pillars of strength. However, time and again they have also played jokes on each other. As J-Hope clocks his 29th birthday, we take a trip down memory lane to when his fellow BTS friends pulled a prank on him. The BTS rapper was left enraged after his group members deserted him at a gas station in New Zealand. (Also Read | BTS' J-Hope announces first solo documentary J-Hope In the Box, releasing ahead of his birthday)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2019, in the third episode of season 4 of BTS' Bon Voyage, the members had stopped at a gas station during which J-Hope stepped inside a store. As they waited for him, Jin asked Jimin and Jungkook, "Do you want to get J-hope on candid camera when he is back? Let's go." At first, Jimin and Jungkook were hesitant to leave J-Hope behind, but later they agreed and left the spot.

After getting in his vehicle, along with Suga and V, Jin told them, "We're going to pretend to leave J-Hope behind." When J-Hope came outside, he looked around shocked, and said, "What? Did they run off? They really just left? They really left me here? Seriously? Are they crazy?" The BTS member kept asking his crew repeatedly in disbelief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While driving the van away, Jungkook said, "We are sorry Hobi." J-Hope then called Jimin asking, "Hey! Why did you leave me?" Jimin responded, "We didn't know you weren't in the car." This angered J-Hope who said, "What do you mean?" making Jimin laugh. The BTS rapper continued, "How could you do this to me Jimin?" While Jimin asked J-Hope about his whereabouts, he kept scolding him, "You can't do this to me of all people."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Jimin kept laughing, Jin's car came back to pick J-Hope. The rapper scolded them, "You guys are jerks. You actually left me." Later when he switched cars, he told Jimin, who came to take him, "Jimin, you of all people can't do this to me! You know! How could you do this to me?" As Jimin hugged and laughed, J-Hope replied, "I almost hitchhiked, for real! Seriously, I'm not kidding. I was debating whether to kill you." When the members revealed it was Jin's idea, J-Hope said, "I don't know whether to kill you or not."

J-Hope and Jimin had been roommates for several years when the BTS members stayed together in their dorm. On Friday evening, (Saturday night) when J-Hope hosted a live session for his fans on Weverse, Jimin made an appearance, wished him, and also spoke on several topics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON