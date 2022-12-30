When V recalled receiving 'exactly one letter' after being revealed as BTS member: 'I didn’t sleep until 4am...'

BTS member V, aka Kim Tae-Hyung, had once spoken about receiving 'exactly one letter', when he was revealed as a BTS member. In an old interview in 2018, V said how he read that letter over a dozen times and even showed it off around to his 'hyungs (elder brother in Korean)' in BTS. Except for Jungkook, all the other members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin are older than V. (Also Read | BTS’ V to feature with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik for new Youn’s Kitchen spin-off? tvN responds)

In the interview, V spoke about what made him start playing the saxophone. He had also said that he played the musical instrument 'really well' for three years. V had also talked about being sad when he couldn’t film any logs, videos that BTS members used to record themselves and upload onto their blog, by himself.

In an interview with Ize magazine, V had said, "I was so moved after watching a video of Danny Jung and started playing the saxophone for three years. However, I suddenly got interested in dancing and decided to take a different path. I quit only a bit after changing from the classic saxophone to a jazz saxophone so I don’t know if I’m still as good as I was before. But I think I played really well three years ago."

Talking about logs and being unveiled as a BTS member, V had said, "I was really sad when I couldn’t film any logs. I followed the hyungs whenever they filmed a log, but couldn’t actually upload any of mine on the blog. I sat by myself and said, 'It’s this month and this date 2013, today I did this, this won’t go on the blog, right? I’m sad'. I was also there when they filmed their group log, it’s just that I wasn’t shown on screen - I was actually standing by the trashcan. When I was revealed as a Bangtan member, I received exactly one letter. I was so happy. I didn’t sleep until 4 am and read it about fifteen times. I kept showing it off to the hyungs."

V aka Kim Tae-Hyung made his debut as a BTS member in June 2013 on Mnet's M Countdown with the track No More Dream from the group's debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. So far, V has released three solo songs--Stigma (2016), Singularity (2018), and Inner Child (2020). Apart from being part of BTS and releasing albums as well as being part of concerts, V has also done several solo projects as well.

In 2016, V made his acting debut with the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. He also collaborated with Jin on It's Definitely You for the show. In 2020, V lent his voice to Sweet Night for Itaewon Class. In December of the same year, he released Snow Flower featuring Peakboy. Last year, V sang Christmas Tree for Our Beloved Summer.

