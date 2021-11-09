When Zayn Malik thought Shah Rukh Khan was 'slightly arrogant': 'I wasn't a huge fan until...'

Singer Zayn Malik had once revealed that he thought actor Shah Rukh Khan was 'slightly arrogant'. In an old interview, Zayn had said that he realised Shah Rukh's humbleness after meeting him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan met Zayn Malik when he had attended the Asian Awards in London in 2015. Zayn was accompanied by his sister Doniya Malik. Both Shah Rukh and Doniya had shared pictures on their respective social media platforms.

In an interview with Elle India, Zayn had said, "I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him."

He had also said, “Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas! Have you seen Devdas? It’s got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the Asian Awards, Shah Rukh had tweeted a black and white selfie with Zayn. Sharing the photo, he had captioned it, "This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards." The picture became the most retweeted picture in India in 2015.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doniya, sharing a collage of pictures on Instagram, had written then, "Just thou I would make a collage and repost as insta was looking a bit messy! #OCDIstaProblem lol x Shahrukh Khan selfies game strong."

Currently, Zayn Malik is going through a feud with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda. As per TMZ sources, Zayn was at Gigi's home on September 29, where he was staying because he wanted to be close to his daughter. The report said that Yolanda barged into the house, without calling beforehand or even knocking at the door. It also said that Yolanda claimed that she was ‘struck’ by Zayn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, in a statement on Twitter, Zayan had said, “In an effort to protect that space for (his daughter Khai) I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Also Read | Gigi Hadid shares first Instagram post since Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid's alleged fight, see here

He had added, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}