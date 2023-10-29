Why Taylor Swift won't attend Travis Kelce's NFL game against Denver Broncos

Taylor Swift won't attend Travis Kelce's upcoming match for Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High stadium, according to a report by TMZ.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ((killatrav/Instagram, photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP))

As per the report, Swift will be busy in preparations for the international leg of her Eras Tour, which is set to start in Argentina on November 9.

Interestingly, Swift's presence has been helping Travis in delivering great performances. His brother Jason Kelce had highlighted this in the recent episode of their New Heights podcast.

“When T. Swift is at the game, you’re averaging 99 yards. And when you’re left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game,” said Jason.

Responding to Jason's analysis, Travis said that he was aware of the difference in his game. He went on to highlight coach Andy Reid's applause, saying, " Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right.”

Notably, Travis and Swift have been spotted together on multiple occasions in recent times. Swift has attended several Kansas City Chiefs' games, cheering for Travis. The duo marked their appearance on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live, some days ago. The pair also had dinner together at Japanese restaurant Nobu in NYC.

Swift becomes a billionaire

Meanwhile, the incredible success of her Eras Tour has changed fortunes of Swift whose net worth has climbed to a whopping $1.1 billion. Her tour has also greatly contributed to US' GDP, adding $4.3 billion. Swift's latest album 1989 (Taylor's Version) has been a major hit, adding to her fandom.

