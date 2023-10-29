News / Entertainment / Music / Why Taylor Swift won't attend Travis Kelce's NFL game against Denver Broncos

Why Taylor Swift won't attend Travis Kelce's NFL game against Denver Broncos

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Oct 29, 2023 07:30 PM IST

Taylor Swift's presence has been helping Travis in delivering great performances in his NFL matches.

Taylor Swift won't attend Travis Kelce's upcoming match for Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High stadium, according to a report by TMZ.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ((killatrav/Instagram, photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP))
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ((killatrav/Instagram, photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP))

As per the report, Swift will be busy in preparations for the international leg of her Eras Tour, which is set to start in Argentina on November 9.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Interestingly, Swift's presence has been helping Travis in delivering great performances. His brother Jason Kelce had highlighted this in the recent episode of their New Heights podcast.

“When T. Swift is at the game, you’re averaging 99 yards. And when you’re left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game,” said Jason.

Responding to Jason's analysis, Travis said that he was aware of the difference in his game. He went on to highlight coach Andy Reid's applause, saying, " Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right.”

ALSO READ| Which Friends co-star was Matthew Perry most grateful to, for continued support?

Notably, Travis and Swift have been spotted together on multiple occasions in recent times. Swift has attended several Kansas City Chiefs' games, cheering for Travis. The duo marked their appearance on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live, some days ago. The pair also had dinner together at Japanese restaurant Nobu in NYC.

Swift becomes a billionaire

Meanwhile, the incredible success of her Eras Tour has changed fortunes of Swift whose net worth has climbed to a whopping $1.1 billion. Her tour has also greatly contributed to US' GDP, adding $4.3 billion. Swift's latest album 1989 (Taylor's Version) has been a major hit, adding to her fandom.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out