World Music Day: Every day is music day for us

World Music Day is all about celebrating music. While several events are organised across the world to mark the special day, we wonder what it means to the people from the music circuit. Here, a few artistes share their views on World Music Day and whether it matters to them or not.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam

I don’t even think about it (World Music Day). My entire life is [based on] music, so what can one day attributed to music mean to me?

Kavita Seth

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kavita Seth

It (World Music Day) means the world to me. It is the day when one realises that the only way to find peace and serenity in the world is through music.

Talat Aziz

Talat Aziz

There is a very famous bandish, Pyar nahin hai sur se jisko, woh moorakh insaan nahin. I believe every day of the year is music day. Music has the power to heal and soothe, and in today’s stressful time, it’s much more relevant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divya Kumar

Divya Kumar

We, artistes, celebrate music every day in our lives. So, every day is music day. Music is the only power in the world that knows no boundaries. In today’s times, we only hope that music cures every stress in the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohammad Irfan

Mohammad Irfan

For me, every day is music day. But it’s a great idea to celebrate one particular day as World Music Day. I hope this helps spread the message of love and peace around the world, through music.

Anusha Mani

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anusha Mani

While it is amazing to validate something by dedicating a specific day just to appreciate it, for me, music is the very essence of my being. I celebrate, appreciate and value my art all days of the year. It’s nice to see the world acknowledge the art form, but as an artiste, I feel grateful to have music in my life every day.

Akriti Kakar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akriti Kakar

To me, music is a way of life. Music has been my constant companion and my most natural organic relationship since I was three. Choosing to dedicate just one day to music seems odd to me where every day all I do and dream of is creating good quality music.

Javed-Mohsin

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Javed Khan

Music is my life. It has no boundaries, country or religion. It’s universal. So for me, every day is a music day.

Mohsin Shaikh

Music means the world to me. Being a musician, music encourages me and gives me energy. It’s my therapy, expression and passion. I can’t imagine my life without music. So, for me every day is music day for me.

Asees Kaur

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asees Kaur

My mornings are incomplete without music and so are my nights. Music is my source of energy. I think music is celebrated every day by everyone in different forms, be it starting your day with a prayer or ending it with a lullaby. So, every day is music day.