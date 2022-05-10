Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / You can collab only if your numbers match: Nucleya
music

You can collab only if your numbers match: Nucleya

The Music producer-DJ wants to work with anyone and everyone, but says everything is heavily governed by music labels and giant companies in the music industry
Nucleya performed in Delhi after a gap of more than a year (Photo: Chetan Morajkar)
Published on May 10, 2022 11:25 AM IST
ByDigvijay Singh

Music producer-DJ Nucleya recently performed in the Capital and had the audience grooving to his slick beats. Ecstatic about doing live gigs again, he says, “I’ve missed it! I’m really happy we are back, meeting new people, being able to play new music... I am not doing shows every week, but it’s good to be back on the road.”

Scroll through his discography and you will see many collaborative projects, as he finds it a “great way to learn more about music and creativity”. However, the Let’s Nacho (Kapoor & Sons; 2016) music maker adds that the “number-driven” mindset of the industry is often a hindrance. “In the music industry, everything is heavily governed by music labels. You can only collab with any artiste if your numbers match... I want to work with people who are creatively in the same space as me, big artistes or small,” says Nucleya, whose real name is Udyan Sagar.

He also tells us that last year, he couldn’t finish his track with singer Arijit Singh: “What I envisioned for the song never happened, so I chucked it. It’s not because of Arijit. He turns everything into gold. I want to be 110% proud of the work I put out. I didn’t feel it with that song... Maybe I’ll finish it and put it in the album this year.”

RELATED STORIES

Continuing with electronic and bass, he is staying true to his unique musical lexicon. Ask him about it and the 42-year-old says, “I am always looking out for something unique. If I have to make electronic music, how can I make it different? Recently, someone close to me also asked me this: what is the need to make things different? I didn’t have any answer for him; I still don’t.”

Author tweets @digvijayitis

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP