You & Me: BLACKPINK's Jennie is setting records with the new solo, here's what they are

BLACKPINK's Jennie released a solo single titled ‘You & Me’ on October 6, 2023. Since its arrival, the single has been receiving love and praise from the singer's fans and setting new records for the singer.

You & Me: The song

The K-pop icon released the solo ‘You & Me’ in two versions. One is an original version and the other is a Coachella version.

It is a brave track of unwavering love, with an energetic pop-dance rhythm and a pumping bassline.

The artist performed the song earlier as a part of her solo performance in BLACKPINK's BORN PINK WORLD TOUR, on October 15, 2022.

“It’s a song called “You & Me.” I did the recording about 3-4 years ago. I think it was on the list of nominees for my solo… or maybe after that. It was in the closet for a while, but while I was preparing for this concert, I thought about what kind of performances and songs I wanted to do and looked through songs with Teddy. We decided to bring out that song we liked, that’s when we decided to prepare for it. I had all these ideas in my head about how I wanted to perform it, so [choreographers] Eunchong and Jung are helping me make it a reality,” said Jennie in an interview on YouTube explaining the idea behind the performance of the song.

You & Me: Records

You & Me's Coachella version has made it into the Top 20 list of Spotify's Global Top Songs chart at No.18.

This is the artist's first entry into the said chart.

Additionally, the song has also been dominating MelOn as it was positioned at No.1 on the Hot 100.

Simultaneously, it has been trending at No.1 in real-time searches as well.

The track has been dominating its presence in 53 regions worldwide.

As of October 7, 2023. it reached No.1 on the global iTunes chart.

You & Me: Social Media Reactions