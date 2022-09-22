Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Young artistes add a contemporary element to my music, says Joe Alvarez

Young artistes add a contemporary element to my music, says Joe Alvarez

music
Published on Sep 22, 2022 06:21 PM IST

This is something the 69-year-old has in common with The Police frontman Sting, who he met while playing at 2017 Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival, in Indonesia

Young artistes add a contemporary element to my music, says Joe Alvarez
ByAbigail Banerji

Jazz singer Joe Alvarez believes in surrounding himself with young musicians as he feels it will help him stay fresh. This is something the 69-year-old has in common with The Police frontman Sting, who he met while playing at 2017 Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival, in Indonesia. “He spoke about how he’s always looking for young talent, because he believes he remains relevant that way. As a musician, I love to be backed by contemporary sound. And young musicians bring a new colour, a contemporary aspect to my music,” Alvarez shares.

Joe Alvarez performing on stage

After decades of playing jazz, R&B and gospel music, Alvarez recently went back to his rock roots, performing in Mumbai. He was backed by a young six-member band that comprised of Arka Chakraborty, Avishek Dey, Shravan Samsi, Amandeep Singh, Natasha Pinto and Mark Hartsuch. Singer Shazan Padamsee also accompanied him for a few songs.

Ask him about rock music making a comeback in India, and he says, “Bollywood music has grown a lot in India, especially with rock musicians like Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy establishing themselves in the industry. Ehsaan was a blues rock guitarist and Loy was a jazz rock player, who used to play in my band. They added rock elements to filmi songs.”

He further says, “Some audiences still remember rock music from the ’70s…You can’t sit and watch a rock concert. You need to get up and dance and feel the energy of rock music, which is never going to die. It is just that Bollywood and DJ music have taken over the Indian music scene.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP