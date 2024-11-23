Young Dumb & Broke singer Khalid shares he is gay after X user outs him: ‘I am not ashamed of my sexuality’

Singer Khalid, who is known for his songs such as Young Dumb & Broke and Location, among many others, has revealed that he is gay. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), on Friday evening, the singer shared a post that triggered a conversation with an X user, leading him to talk about his sexuality. (Also Read | Hugo actor Chloe Grace Moretz comes out as gay woman in new post endorsing Kamala Harris for US president) Singer Khalid has spoken about his sexuality.

Khalid comes out as gay

Khalid wrote, “(Pride flag emoji)!!! there yall go. Next topic, please, lol.” A person reacted to his tweet, “Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!” Khalid commented back, “I am! And that’s okay.”

In another post, he said, “I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me (black heart emoji) love yall."

The singer shared a post.

Khalid replied to X users.

Khalid responds to X users

After this, an X user wrote, "The closet was glass baby. But we accept you. Its not about who you love its about your artistry!" Khalid replied, "I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business."

Posting a video of his music video Satellite, a person said, "Then there was the LGBTQ anthem he gave us in 2022 but ya’ll kinda slept. Either way.. hate that Khalid was forced out but he wasn’t “hiding” it. He just didn’t need to TELL nobody." Khalid responded, "Thank you!!!! I was never hiding."

About Khalid's career

Khalid rose to fame with his 2016 debut single Location and Young Dumb & Broke (2017). His debut studio album was American Teen (2017). In 2017, he guest performed alongside Alessia Cara on Logic's hit single 1-800-273-8255. In 2018, he released the singles Love Lies (with Normani) and Eastside (with Benny Blanco and Halsey).

Later that year, he released his third top-ten single, Better, which preceded his debut extended play (EP), Suncity. His second studio album was Free Spirit (2019). He has earned several Grammy Award nominations.