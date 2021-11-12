Zayn Malik shares first Instagram post since Gigi Hadid break-up and Yolanda Hadid's allegations, see here

Zayn Malik returned to Instagram on Thursday to share a promotional post. The singer, formerly a part of One Direction, had been away from social media platforms since he clarified his stand regarding his alleged altercation with Yolanda Hadid. It was also reported that he broke up with his partner Gigi Hadid.

In his first Instagram post since the drama unfolded, Zayn Malik shared a picture of himself, as part of an ad post, in which he was promoting a pair of sunglasses. In the photo, Zayn sat with his arms crossed while wearing sunglasses and a black turtleneck.

The Pillow Talk singer shared the post with the caption, “DROPHEAD. @arnette #zaynxarnette #ad.” Although he's refrained from commenting on his reported split with Gigi Hadid, his fans took to the comments section to show the singer their support.

“We stand with you!” a fan commented. “We support Zayn!!” another wrote. “Love you Zayn, just be yourself,” a comment read.

In October, Zayn, Gigi and her mother Yolanda Hadid made headlines after it was claimed that Zayn allegedly ‘struck’ Yolanda at the family's home outside Philadelphia.

Although Yolanda and Gigi are yet to comment on the incident, Zayn had shared a post on Twitter clarifying his stand on the issue. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” he wrote, in his lengthy post.

“A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” he said.