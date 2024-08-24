Zayn Malik stuns fans with super scruffy beard, hair transformation in new video: Watch

Zayn Malik sported a new look in a new video shared by the singer on Instagram which sent fans into a frenzy. The post from the singer surprised fans as he is known for maintaining a low profile on social media. He shared an acapella video of him singing his new song, Shoot at Will. However, more than his vocals, it was his new look which captured the netizen’s attention. Zayn Malik surprises fans with a new look in a recent video.(@zayn/Instagram)

Zayn Malik’s new look: Watch video

In the new video, Zayn was seen carrying much longer locks as opposed to his usual cropped hair which reminded fans of his days from being a member of One Direction. He completed his new look with a long beard as he sat in front of a large boxing painting. The 31-year-old was wearing cream pants and a matching full-sleeve shirt, as he exercised his vocals while looking away from the camera. The sleeves of his shirt were rolled up, displaying his heavily tattooed arm.

The Pilowtalk singer often shies away from media, public gatherings and social media. Thus, his recent post took fans by surprise. Before the release of his album, Room Under the Stairs, he rarely made appearances at public events. He made his first appearance in five years at Paris Fashion Week in January. He was also spotted at the Loewe’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show and the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 later in the week. However, he went back to his life at farms in Pennsylvania once he was done with the promotions and release of the album, as reported by Page Six.

Netizens react to Zayn Malik’s new look

Fans went gaga over Zayn’s new look as one user wrote on Instagram, “Damn the beard” while another user wrote, “Give me the haircare routine cause how can your hair grows that fast.”

Other users praised him for his angelic voice, with one writing, “You sound so good, I can’t wait to hear and see you live.”

“Screaming internally. This is too good so raw and beautiful,” one more chimed in.