Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg breaks down in tears as singer's mortal remains reach his Guwahati residence

Zubeen Garg, the musical maestro and cultural icon of Assam, died on on Friday in Singapore during a scuba diving session. Thousands of fans and well-wishers gathered at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) in Guwahati, on Sunday, to pay their last respects to the late singer. Zubeen Garg's wife was seen beside the mortal remains of the late singer.

Zubeen's wife pays her final tribute

The latest update by news agency ANI states that Zubeen's body was brought inside his residence for his family and close relatives to pay their final tribute. A video posted on their official X account saw Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, breaking down in tears beside the body. Zubeen's body was placed in a glass casket, as Garima constantly placed her palms on top of it and was seen crying. Several women stood beside her to console her during this tough time.

The caption of the post read, “Wife of singer Zubeen Garg, film producer Garima Saikia Garg pays a tearful tribute to her husband, at their residence in Guwahati.”

What Assam CM said

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an update about the mortal remains of late singer and wrote on his X account, “More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage.”

The Assam CM, along with his wife Riniki, also visited Zubeen's home in Guwahati. They met the late singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg. Sharing photos, the Assam CM tweeted, “Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief.”

Zubeen Garg tragically lost his life in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on 19 September. He had travelled to the city to attend the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20.