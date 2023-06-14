My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer feature on New York Times Best-Selling Graphic Novels and Mangas list

Every month, New York Times release a list of best-selling graphic novels and mangas based on the sales of the previous month. The June 2023 list features My Hero Academia, Vol. 34 and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1. The rankings of the list reflect the sales of May 2023. This month's list ranked My Hero Academia, Vol. 34 at 2nd place and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 1 at 12th. Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia amongst NYT Best-sellers(Ufotable)

My Hero Academia is set in a world where humans possess superpower-like quirks. Deku is a young ‘quirkless’ boy who hopes to become a hero regardless. The story follows his journey as he works towards his aim to become Japan's top hero.

The 34th volume of My Hero Academia is United States of America. The Japanese release was on May 2, 2022, while the English release was exactly a year later on May 2, 2023.

The cover art features Cathleen Bate while the volume illustration features Yuga Aoyama. Cathleen Bate, hero name Star and Stripe, was the No. 1 Pro Hero of the United States of America. Yuga Aoyama, hero name Shining Hero: Can't Stop Twinkling, is training to be a pro-hero as a student in Class 1-A of U.A. High School.

The story follows Star and Stripe who aids Japan in their war against the antagonist, All For One. All For One has successfully embedded himself in Shigaraki Tomura's brain. Yet, the United Nations is hesitant to dispatch heroes to support Japan. Star and Stripe on the other hand, immediately rushes to battle it out over the Pacific.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is the story of Tanjiro whose sister, Nezuko is turned into a demon. The protagonist then becomes a Demon Slayer as he searches for a cure to turn Nezuko back into a human.

The first volume of Kimetsu No Yaiba is titled Cruelty. Its Japanese release was on June 3, 2016. The English version was released on July 3, 2018, in the USA and Canada and on July 23, 2020, in the UK and Australia.

Tanjiro's story begins with another day of him selling charcoal to make a living. But when he returns home, he discovers that a demon has slaughtered his entire family. The lone survivor, his younger sister Nezuko, has been turned into a demon herself. Thus, begins Tanjiro's journey in search of a cure for his sister and revenge against the demon who ruined his life.

