Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's unseen pics from dating era finally revealed ahead of wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot today (December 4) in Hyderabad. As the couple is busy preparing for their big day, Rana Daggubati shared a new teaser for his talk show, featuring Naga Chaitanya. However, what caught everyone's attention was Chay and Sobhita's pics from their dating days. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's unseen pics.(Instagram)

Rana Daggubati to host Naga Chaitanya in his talk show

Sharing the promo of his talk show, The Rana Daggubati Show, featuring him and cousin Naga Chaitanya, Rana wrote, "Chay and me…aren't we a match made in heaven #TheRanaDaggubatiShowOnPrime, new episode every Saturday only on @PrimeVideoIN (sic)."

The promo also gave a glimpse of the unseen pictures from Chay and Sobhita Dhulipala's dating days. In one of the pictures, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, dressed in casuals, were seen posing together. In another one, Chay was seen holding Sobhita's bag as they smiled for the camera. The promo also showed an unseen pic from their engagement ceremony.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala pics

In the promo, Naga Chaitanya was seen talking about being a changed man and how his personal life is 'neat and good'. Miheeka pulled Rana Daggubati's leg when he asked her if he had become a better man after marriage. She replied saying, “Of course, you're married to me.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dating life

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however, they got divorced in 2021. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dated for two years (2022-2024) before getting engaged. The couple sparked dating rumours after seen leaving together in the same car from Chay's house. However, they maintained their silence and surprised fans with their engagement pics in August this year. The couple is all set to tie the knot at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad in presence of their families and close friends from the industries.

According to reports, Allu Arjun and his family, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and other well-known personalities are set to attend the grand wedding. Fans eagerly await the couple's wedding photos.