Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding guest list revealed! Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli expected to attend

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 4 in Hyderabad. Recently, the wedding invites of the couple went viral on social media and now, the latest reports reveal the list of the guests who will be attending the couple's big day. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya wedding guest list revealed.(File photo)

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding guest list

As reported by India Today, a source close to the wedding shared, “Allu Arjun and his family will attend Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding in Hyderabad. All the roads truly lead to the city for this special celebration.” The source added, "With Prabhas and S.S. Rajamouli among the attendees, all roads truly lead to Hyderabad for the grand celebration of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding at the iconic Annapurna Studios." However, no official announcement has yet been made about the guest list.

Sobhita Dhulipala is currently busy enjoying the pre-wedding festivities. The actor shared some adorable pictures from her Raata ceremony, which took place recently in the presence of her family. The actress paid a tribute to her family by wearing her mother and grandmother's gold jewelry. According to a source close to her, “She has worn her mother and grandmother's jewellery pieces that made it even more special for the actor.” Naga Chaitanya is also set to pay tribute to his grandfather by wearing a 'Pancha' for his wedding.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala love story

Nagarjuna recently revealed that Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya met for the first during his meeting with the actress at his home. The couple has been dating since 2022 and while the rumours of their relationship kept making rounds on social media, the couple was always tight lipped about it. However, in August 2024, they made it official by getting engaged and left fans surprised with their pics. They are set to tie the knot at Annapurna Studios, which holds great significance as it was founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao.