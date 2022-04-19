Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Producer Narayan Das Narang dies, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi share their condolences
Producer Narayan Das Narang dies, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi share their condolences

Producer Narayan Das Narang died in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu, Sivakarthikeyan shared their condolences on social media. 
Narayan Das Narang with Mahesh Babu (right).
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 03:09 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Well-known Telugu producer Narayan Das Narang, who has financed over 600 films, died on Tuesday due to various old-age related issues at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Some of his recent films include Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story and Naga Shaurya’s Lakshya. Some of his upcoming films include Nagarjuna’s Ghost, Dhanush’s SIR and Sivakarthikeyan’s yet-untitled Telugu-Tamil bilingual.

Narayan Das began his career as financier in the 1980s, and has successfully financed over 600 films. Several celebrities took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Mahesh Babu wrote: “Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him (sic).”

Ravi Teja wrote: “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of shri. #NarayanDasNarang Ji. He was truly a warm and affable personality who made a noteworthy contribution to Telugu cinema with his extreme efforts. My deepest condolences to the entire family . Rest in peace sir (sic).”

Sivakarthikeyan wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of our beloved producer Shri #Narayandasnarang sir. My condolences to @asiansuniel sir and his family members. May his soul Rest In Peace (sic).”

Chiranjeevi shared a condolence message in Telugu.

