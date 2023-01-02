Naresh is ‘getting married soon’ with Pavitra Lokesh, kisses her in announcement video

Telugu actor Naresh, who has been in a relationship with co-actor Pavitra Lokesh for a while, took to Twitter to announce that they’re all set to get married. He shared a video in which both can be seen kissing each other and the video ends with the caption, ‘getting married soon’. Also read: Ram Charan says there’s no lady in Prabhas’ life at the moment, see video

Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh have been in a live-in relationship for quite some time. Naresh shared a video in which he and Pavitra can be seen cutting a cake. They then shared a kiss as the words 'Happy New Year' appeared on the screen. He captioned the post, "New Year, New Beginnings, Need all your blessings. From us to all of you #HappyNewYear (sic)."

In the comments section, fans wished the couple with congratulatory messages. Some even called their marriage announcement video ‘very romantic’. One comment read: “Love has no age limit. Congratulations (sic).” Another comment read: “Such a romantic video. Wishes to them (sic).”

Not long ago, the relationship of Naresh and Pavitra made headlines when Naresh’s ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi levelled allegations against him and hurled a slipper at him outside his hotel room where he was staying with Pavitra.

Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh reportedly met on the sets of Sammohanam and fell in love. They have worked together in films like Andaru Bagundali Andula Nenundali, Middle Class Abbayi, Happy Wedding and Ramarao on Duty, among others.

This will be Naresh’s fourth marriage. He’s been divorced thrice while Pavitra has been divorced once. She was in a live-in relationship with actor Suchendra Prasad till 2018 but they eventually parted ways.

Last year, Naresh was seen in Telugu films such as Ante Sundarainki and Rama Rao on Duty.

