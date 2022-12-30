Ram Charan says there’s no lady in Prabhas’ life at the moment, see video

Actor Prabhas recently made a rare television appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable. In one segment of the show, Balakrishna made Prabhas call Ram Charan to find out about some secrets in his life. A clip of the phone call has surfaced online and it shows Ram Charan declaring Prabhas as single. The Baahubali actor is rumoured to be dating Kriti Sanon, his co-star in the upcoming film Adipurush. Also read: Kriti Sanon addresses dating rumours with Prabhas, pulls up 'Bhediya' Varun Dhawan for starting it

Prabhas’ episode will be released in two parts. The first part was released on Friday. One of the segments of the episode had Prabhas call Ram Charan at the behest of Balakrishna, who wanted to know if there’s a lady in Prabhas’ life.

Ram Charan confirmed that there’s no lady at the moment in Prabhas’ life. However, he went on to joke about the fact that Prabhas may have some good news to share soon. Hearing Ram Charan say there might be good news, Prabhas asked him if he’s his friend or enemy.

Fans were amazed by the bond Prabhas and Ram Charan share. A fan wrote: “Their bonding is just amazing. This is going to be a feast for both Prabhas and Charan’s mutuals (sic).” Another fan wrote: “Best part of the show. Didn’t know they’re just close friends (sic).”

Prabhas also has Project K and Adipurush in the pipeline.

Prabhas is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Salaar. Following the phenomenal success of KGF, director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are coming together for the first time with Salaar, which is rumoured to be a remake of Kannada film Ugramm. Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in titular role.

In August, Prashanth took to Twitter to announce the release date of Salaar. From Prashanth’s tweet, it can also be confirmed that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sriya Reddy, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s Suzhal, are also part of the project.

In April, a leaked still in which Prabhas can be seen lighting a cigarette went viral on social media and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Salaar, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.

