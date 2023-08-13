NCT DREAM star Na Jaemin turns 23 today: ‘Dear Nana, thank you for being born'

Na Jaemin, one of the seven members of the sub-unit South Korean boy band NCT DREAM celebrates his 23rd birthday on 13th August this year. Fans from all around the world celebrate his birthday and pour wishes on the beloved star.

The celebrity with about 13.3 million followers on Instagram was born in Seoul, South Korea.

Jaemin is famous amongst fans for his coolness and is admired for his cuteness and humour. The idol shares a decade-long close friendship with bandmate Jeno, who was also his school and seatmate. The duo keeps sharing videos of them singing together on the gram.

The Korean pop star is nicknamed ‘Nana’ and delves into a variety of passions apart from singing like rapping, acting and social work.

NCT DREAM is the 3rd sub-unit of the boy group NCT. The group debuted on August 25, 2016, under SM Entertainment and consists of seven members namely Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Chenle, Jisung and Jaemin.

In a post made by NCT DREAM on Instagram, the singer thanked the fans congratulating him and making his birthday awesome.

The boy band's fandom is called NCTzen meaning all the fans are citizens of NCT. While the fans are constantly reacting to the star's cute clips and videos, the special occasion of his birthday has received a huge shoutout from all of them on Twitter.

While most users have wished the star well, some made special efforts to host a giveaway for his birthday and one went as far as adopting a panda in the singer's name.

