'No idea why': Woman ghosted by man who flew her to Miami for a second date

In a viral video on TikTok, a woman named Chandler, 30, was ghosted by the man, who brought her on a trip to Miami for their second date.

Chandler who happens to be from Maryland shares how the man told her that he was going on a lunch with his sister, whom he hadn't seen in a while.

In the video with about 3 million views,

“I was like, okay, cool, just don’t forget we have these hard-to-get lunch reservations at 1:30 p.m. He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be back before that.’ ”

While the man was “apparently” meeting his sister, Chandler decided to spend some time by the pool.

At about 1:10 p.m. she decided to remind him about their lunch, ‘Hey, where are you, don’t forget about lunch.' Ten minutes later she texted to confirm their plans asking, ‘Where are you, like are you picking me up for lunch…?’

While she received no replies from the man, Chandler decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and pushed back their dinner reservations, deciding on taking a nap in the room.

‘But it get worse,’ she said in the video as she continued the story.

It turns out that while she was asleep the man came back and took away his entire stuff, leaving her alone in the hotel and in Miami.

“I look around, and I look in the corner and realize his stuff is not there,” said a shocked Chandler.

Eventually, the man texted her back. In response to Chandler's worried messages, he texted “I'll be fine.”

But her suspicion of the man's abrupt departure had not ended yet. In a follow-up video, and with some help from her viewers Chandler discovered that the man was married all along and has a wife and family.

A woman texted her “out of the blue” to reveal the man was actually married and that she too had been ghosted by him.

The woman also shared records and documents with Chandler, that showed the name of his wife and the the home they bought together back in 2020.

TikTokers could not help but share their opinions on the same. While some thought the man's wife should know of his deets, others speculated other quirky reasons for his sudden departure.

“You have a responsibility to that woman. What she chooses to do with the information is up to her. But you need to tell her,” one viewer commented.

"He met somebody else there and he is probably in another room with her. Of the vacation is paid for just enjoy your free vacation girl,” commented another.

