2023 San Diego Comic Con: Ticket prices, list of shows, movie dates and more
2023 San Diego Comic Con: All you need to know about ticket related details, list of movies & shows and the timings.
2023 San Diego Comic Con is set to begin on Thursday, July 20 at the San Diego Convention Center. It will be a four day extravaganza which will end on Sunday, July 23.
The show attracts thousands of comic book fans, fantasy literature enthusiasts and tourists from across America and the world. Many celebrated and well-known film directors, science fiction and fantasy authors and comic creators also attend the event.
Here are the ticket related details for 2023 San Diego Comic Con according to a report by New York Post.
|Dates
|Starting Ticket Price(subject to fluctuation
|Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23 ( Four-day pass)
|$483
|Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23 (Three-day pass)
|$800
|Thursday, July 20 (single-day pass)
|$398
|Friday, July 21 (single-day pass)
|$413
|Saturday, July 22 (single-day pass)
|$485
|Sunday, July 23 (single-day pass)
|$313
This year, movies and shows like “The Walking Dead”, “Archer”, “Tiny Toons Looniversity”, “Invincible”, D.C.’s Jim Lee, “Star Trek Universal”, “Babylon 5” are set to premiere at the event.
Here are some of the shows and movies which will premiere at 2023 San Diego Comic Con.
Thursday, July 20
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (11:30 a.m.)
- Max Original Animation (12:30 p.m.):
- “Adventure Time universe, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake,” “Young Love,” “Harley Quinn.”
- “Ghosts” (12:45 p.m.)
- Behind the Scenes With The Cast of “Jury Duty” (1:45 p.m.)
- “The Wheel of Time” (2 p.m.)
- “Good Burger 2” (2:15 p.m.)
- “Cruel Summer” (3 p.m.)
- “Twisted Metal” (3:15 p.m.)
- Kevin Smith’s “Masters of the Universe: Revolution” (3:30 p.m.)
- A24’s “Talk To Me” (4:15 p.m.)
- “What We Do in the Shadows” (4:30 p.m.)
- “Mother May I” (4:45 p.m.)
- “Archer” (5:45 p.m.)
- “Krapopolis” (5:45 p.m.)
Friday, July 21
- “Tiny Toons Looniversity” (10 a.m.)
- “My Adventures With Superman” (11 a.m.)
- Collider’s Directors on Directing (11:30 a.m.)
- Adult Swim’s “Teenage Euthanasia” (11:30 a.m.)
- “Good Omens” (12:30 p.m.)
- “The Walking Dead Universe” (1 p.m.)
- “Metalocalypse” (1 p.m.)
- Jamie Lee Curtis’s graphic novel “Mother Nature” (1 p.m.)
- “Audience Is King” (1:45 p.m.)
- “Rick and Morty” celebrate their 10th Anniversary (2 p.m.)
- “The Continental” (3 p.m.)
- “Solar Opposites” (3 p.m.)
- Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors (4 p.m.)
- “The Great North” (4 p.m.)
- “Gen V” (4:15 p.m.)
- “Bob’s Burgers” (5 p.m.)
- “Invincible” (5:45 p.m.)
- D.C.’s Jim Lee (6 p.m.)
- “Justice League: Warworld” ( 9 p.m.)
Saturday, July 22
- Spotlight on Felicia Day (10 a.m.)
- “Snoopy Lives It Up” (10:30 a.m.)
- “Futurama” (11 a.m.)
- “Dune Part Two” (11 a.m.)
- “Heels” (11:15 a.m.)
- “American Dad” (12 p.m.)
- “Abbott Elementary” (12:30 p.m.)
- “Orphan Black” (12:30 p.m.)
- “Family Guy” (12:45 p.m.)
- “Star Trek Universal” (1:30 p.m.)
- “Quantum Leap” (1:45 p.m.)
- “Dragon Prince” (2:45 p.m.)
- Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” (3:45 p.m.)
- William Shatner’s documentary “Call Me Bill” (4:30 p.m.)
- “Babylon 5” (6:30 p.m.)
Sunday, July 23
- Frank Miller: American Genius (1 p.m.)
