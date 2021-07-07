Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Actor Miya George welcomes baby boy, shares first glimpse. See pic
others

Actor Miya George welcomes baby boy, shares first glimpse. See pic

Malayalam actor Miya George, who married businessman Ashwin Philip in September last year, introduced her newborn baby boy on Instagram. She has named him Luca Joseph Philip.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Miya George, who works primarily in Malayalam films, was last seen in a film called Driving License.

Actor Miya George, who was last seen in Malayalam film Driving License, on Tuesday took to Instagram to introduce her newborn baby boy to the world. She revealed that the boy has been named Luca Joseph Philip.

Sharing the picture, Miya wrote: “It’s a boy. Luca Joseph Philip.”

On September 12, 2020, Miya married businessman Ashwin Philip in a low-key wedding ceremony in Kerala with just 50 people in attendance.

Miya made her acting debut with 2010 Malayalam film Oru Small Family. She has predominantly worked in Malayalam film and her other movies include Memories, Red Wine, Cousins, The Great Father and Sherlock Toms.

She has also worked in a few Tamil and Telugu films.

Topics
malayalam cinema malayalam film industry

