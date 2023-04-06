Prachi Tehlan says she was stalked as a school girl in Delhi: 'Something bad could have happened'

Sportsperson-turned-actor Prachi Tehlan recalls the time when she took upon the tough task of losing 20 kg for her show Diya Aur Baati Hum, in a new exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. She also talked about her journey from Commonwealth Games to films and TV shows. Prachi has worked in a few Punjabi films and also featured in the Malayalam film Mamangam. Soon, she will be seen in Mohanlal's Ram Part I, being written and directed by Jeetu Joseph. (Also read: Diya Aur Baati Hum’s Prachi Tehlan recalls ‘scary’ incident of car being chased)

Prachi Tehlan in a still from Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Here is an excerpt from the conversation:

You famously lost 20kg for your debut (Diya Aur Baati Hum). How did being a sportsperson help?

Both (sports and showbiz) require taking risks and making tough decisions. Losing 20 kilograms was not an easy task, but I knew that it was something I needed to do to pursue my acting career. Similarly, in sports, you often have to make difficult choices, like taking a risk during a game or deciding when to retire. Both sports and showbiz are also very unpredictable professions. In sports, you never know when you might get injured. Similarly, in showbiz, you don't always know when your next project or role will come along. This unpredictability can be extremely challenging, and it requires a lot of mental strength to keep pushing through and to stay focused on your goals.

How was it working with Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid on Diya Aur Baati Hum?

Deepika and Anas were both experienced artists and I was very new to the industry, so I didn't fully understand how things worked. When I first started, I was closer to the direction team because they provided me with valuable guidance. Anas was always very sweet and always greeted me as captain with a smiling face. I fondly remember our interactions on set, and he was always a pleasure to work with. Deepika was also very nice to me, and I liked her as a human being.

What is your best memory from the time you led the Indian netball team at the Commonwealth?

From my first camp in February 2008, where I started learning Netball from scratch to the journey that led me to be the youngest captain at the Commonwealth 2010, the entire experience was amazing. Of course, there were ups and downs along the way, including the times when I was injured. One memory that stands out is from February 2010, which was a tough time for me. Despite the challenges, I was determined to recover and get back to practice sessions, and I did.

What was the toughest part of being a sportswoman in the 2000s and 2010s in India?

For me, being a sportswoman in India during the 2000s and 2010s was a very good time, and I don't recall anything being particularly tough. However, one challenge was the lack of sports opportunities for basketball and netball in terms of making them viable career options. Despite that, the entire journey was very beautiful, especially in terms of the experience of being on the ground and playing as a team in competitions. I also cherish the memories of traveling in sleeper trains and visiting different cities across India and meeting people from various states within the country and outside.

What did you learn working on the films Mamangam and Bailaras?

Working on Mamangam and Bailaras was a great learning experience for me. Mamangam was a Malayalam film, and it was my debut in south-Indian films. It was a big-budget film, and I was playing the lead opposite megastar Mammootty. The experience taught me a lot about the language, dealing with people from different cultures, and finding my place in such a large production. I also learned about the dynamics of different industries and people. Everything happens very quickly in Punjabi films, but it was different in south-Indian films. So, the one lesson that I learned while working on these films is to be adaptable and patient, and always keep learning and growing as an actor.

A few years ago, you said you have never felt safe in Delhi. Do you believe things have changed at all?

I still feel that Delhi is not a safe place for women. As I grew up and became independent, I realised how people stare at you even in normal clothes, which is not a pleasant experience. To ensure my safety, I take precautions such as informing my family about the driver's details and making calls to them during my travels. However, I don't think these precautions can completely eliminate the risks associated with traveling in Delhi. I also feel that other cities like Mumbai have a higher level of security, which makes them a better place for women to live in.

What has been your worst experience in Delhi?

I still remember one of my worst experiences in Delhi, even though I have always considered myself a physically strong woman who can take care of myself. I must have been in Class 5 or 6. The school bus used to drop me and I walked home around 1:30 pm or 2:30 pm. One day, I noticed a man on a bike following me, and I was scared. I didn't know where to get so much strength from, but I felt that I was not safe. I noticed a house nearby, and ran towards it. I hid there and kept looking at the man from a place where he couldn't see me. Something bad could have happened to me, which would have left a lasting impact on my mind. Fortunately, it was a sweet escape for me. Such incidents can happen to anyone, regardless of gender, but it's true that women are more vulnerable in public spaces.

Do you wish to talk about your separation from Rohit Saroha?

Things happened and I don’t want to discuss details about the tough times I went through. However, I can say that I am now in a much happier and more positive place in my life. That period was definitely the worst time of my life, but I am grateful to have moved on from it. It took me time to get to where I am today, but I am proud to be the new version of Prachi. I am much more content and happy now and believe that everyone has the right to be happy and express themselves freely. I am thankful for all those who were part of my life during that time, as they taught me valuable lessons that have made me a better person today.

