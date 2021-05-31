Home / Entertainment / Tv / Diya Aur Baati Hum’s Prachi Tehlan recalls ‘extremely scary’ incident of her car being chased by four men
Diya Aur Baati Hum’s Prachi Tehlan recalls ‘extremely scary’ incident of her car being chased by four men

  • Prachi Tehlan, known for her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, recalled an ‘extremely scary’ incident of her car being chased by four men in Delhi at 2 am.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 01:45 PM IST

Actor Prachi Tehlan, known for playing Arzoo Rathi in the popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum, narrated a horrific experience she had when she was returning home with her husband, Rohit Saroha, a few months ago. Four men chased their car late at night and verbally abused her, she alleged. She then filed a complaint with the Delhi Police.

Prachi, who was born and raised in Delhi, told Zoom in an interview that she has never felt ‘safe’ in the city. Talking about the scary incident, which took place in February, she said, “It is scary that it was not just women or girls in the car. It was my husband and those guys had the guts of entering our property, society. It was extremely scary. I think a very strong punishment should be given for such crimes, so that people think before doing these things.”

“Daru, sharab peekar aap road pe chalte hue logo ko pareshan nai kar sakte ho (You cannot harass people after being drunk). Us time par (at that time) we could have had an accident. We do not know who those people were. We did not know what weapons they had to harm us. It was 2 am and we were coming from a family get-together, back to our place,” she added.


ANI reported in February that the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the four men for following Prachi’s car and abusing her. The incident took place in the Rohini area of Delhi and the accused were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Prachi, a former basketball and netball player, made her acting debut with a supporting role in Diya Aur Baati Hum. She then played the lead role in the show Ikyawann. In 2019, she featured in the Malayalam period drama Mamangam, alongside Mammootty.

