Actors react after being harassed at film promotion event in Kerala mall

The promotional event of Malayalam film Saturday Night had to be cancelled after the organisers could not control the huge crowd at Hilite mall in Kozhikode. Two actors from the film took to their social media accounts to reveal that they were sexually harassed by the men in the crowd, who tried to touch them inappropriately. Also read: Amala Paul's rumoured ex-boyfriend arrested after actor files complaint alleging mental harassment, cheating

In a clip that has surfaced on social media, one of the actors can be seen slapping someone in the crowd as she exits the venue. She took to Instagram to share a post in which she explained what happened at the event.

The other actor took to Facebook to share the ordeal she went through at the event. She wrote in Malayalam as she described the incident and called it shocking. She wrote that it left her numb. She asked if people around us were so frustrated to harass them the way they did. She wrote that she had been touring the state with her team as part of the promotional tour and she never faced such an incident anywhere else. “Are you perverts done?”, she asked.

In the comments section of her post, several people blamed the organisers for poor crowd management. “The organisers have to be more responsible while hosting the events. The people who have done this act, it's a shameful thing that shows your culture, what you are tought at your home,” read a comment.

Another user said that it was brave of her to bring the incident to everyone’s notice. “Must react, I do understand your situation. Good that you've brought to everyone's notice (sic).” One more comment read: “Very disgusting, immediate action required from Kerala police (sic).”

In August, a promotional event that was organised for Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film Thallumaala on the eve of the release in the same mall had to be cancelled after huge crowd swamped the venue. Saturday Night, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, stars Nivin Pauly, Saniya Iyyapan, Aju Varghese and Saiju Kurup in key roles.

