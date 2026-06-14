All India Medical Students' Association writes to CM Devendra Fadnavis, urges strict action over Sejal Pawar's comments

MBBS student Sejal Pawar, who studies at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, recently came under the scanner after she made distasteful and disrespectful remarks on comedian Pranit More's show, comparing the sizes of male cadavers' genitalia. Now, the All India Medical Students' Association has written to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, urging strict action against the comments made by Sejal.

What the statement said

Sejal Pawar has attracted attention for her comments on Pranit More's show.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to their X account, the All India Medical Students' Association shared an official statement on this matter. An excerpt from the letter read, “Cadavers are not merely educational tools, they represent noble individuals who voluntarily donated their bodies for the advancement of medical education and for the training of future doctors. Every medical student takes an ethical responsibility to treat human remains with utmost dignity, respect, and gratitude. Any public mockery or insensitive commentary regarding cadavers directly undermines the values of medical ethics and the respect owed to body donors.”

“This issue is not limited to one institution alone; it concerns the dignity of the medical profession as a whole. It is essential that a strong precedent is set so that no future incident of this nature occurs on any public or social platform,” it noted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In a clip from Pranit More's show that went viral on social media platforms, Sejal Pawar was heard making remarks about ‘male corpses’ and comparing the sizes of male cadavers' genitalia. This sparked backlash, with Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, wherein Sejal Pawar is an MBBS student, sending her on 15 days' forced leave after ordering an inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a clip from Pranit More's show that went viral on social media platforms, Sejal Pawar was heard making remarks about ‘male corpses’ and comparing the sizes of male cadavers' genitalia. This sparked backlash, with Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, wherein Sejal Pawar is an MBBS student, sending her on 15 days' forced leave after ordering an inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

KEM hospital said that Dr Pawar will be counselled, in her parents' or guardian's presence, and an appropriate course of action would be decided upon thereafter. The institution has constituted a five-member committee which will take a final decision on the matter within a week's time.

Sejal's apology

After the backlash, Sejal shared a video on Instagram and apologised for the remark. She had said, “I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn't have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sejal Pawar's statements went viral on social media, along with Himanshu Jangra's ₹370 biryani remark, both triggering backlash on social media. Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company had terminated him.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON